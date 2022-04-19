Bed charges can be hiked by 10% only in a year: Health regulatory body to pvt hosps

kolkata: West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) on Monday issued fresh advisory to the private hospitals saying that they can increase bed charges maximum by 10 per cent in a year.



In August, 2020 the WBCERC advised the private hospitals not to increase the bed charges. "Considering the hardship that the private hospitals may be facing in view of such restriction for the last two years, the Commission would modify the direction by asking the hospitals to fix bed charges by suitably increasing the same. The hospitals would be permitted to increase the bed charges once in a year by not above 10 percent," reads the advisory.

The Commission has mentioned that any critical care bed charges would include routine procedures like intubation, catheterization, ryles tube fixation, etc.

No extra fees can be charged under these heads by the hospital in addition to the bed charges. The fresh advisory also said that ventilation charges, ECMO support and Tracheostomy would not be covered by the bed charge and the private hospitals would be at liberty to charge such procedures separately.