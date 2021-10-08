'Be alert to avoid spread of dengue, follow Covid norms'

Kolkata: Besides extending her greetings of Durga Puja to the people while inaugurating pandals in central and southern fringes of the city, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged the people to follow pandemic norms to avert spread of Covid. She also urged them to be alert to check the spread of dengue during the festive season.



"Last year there was no dengue. But some cases of dengue have been reported this year. So we have to be very careful. Dengue should not become a major cause of concern amidst the pandemic situation," Banerjee said after inaugurating a Puja pandal.

She further said that civic bodies have been directed to take all necessary anti-dengue drives. "Common people also have to be aware of both dengue and Covid. We must use masks while visiting the Puja pandals. Puja organisers should also distribute some masks if they find it essential. We must not forget that children may get affected more if a third wave hits the state," the Chief Minister said.

During her visit to a Puja pandal at Kidderpore, Banerjee said: "I came to this place along with Bobby (the state Transpore minister Firhad Hakim) eight to 10 days ago when there was incessant rainfall to take stock of the situation. The work of setting up two pumps is going on. It will get completed soon and give respite to the problem of water logging at Kobi Tirtha area and ward 77".

Appreciating the idol of Maa Durga at Gariahat Hindusthan Club, the Chief Minister said that the idol would be placed in a museum.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by the state Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister Chandrima Bhattacharya at Gariahat Hindusthan Club.

Banerjee on Thursday first inaugurated the Puja pandal of College Square Durga Puja in central Kolkata.

MP Sudip Banerjee accompanied Banerjee at College Square.

From College Street, she went to the Puja pandal of Kidderpore 74 Palli. Hakim was accompanying the Chief Minister.

She also inaugurated the Durga Pujas of 25 Pally, Kalighat Milan Sangha, Gariahat Hindusthan Club, 21 Pally, Adi Ballygunge Durga Puja, Bosepukur Sitala Mandir, Bosepukur Talbagan, Ajeya Sanghati, Barisha Club and Behala Nutan Dal.

She also went to Haridevpur 41 Pally Durga Puja, where she was found accompanied by Behala East MLA Ratna Chatterjee.