BDO dies after civic poll duty

Kolkata: Block Development Officer (BDO) of Joynagar II block in South 24-Parganas died after successfully performing his election duty at the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) polls held on Sunday.



The 42-year-old BDO Manoj Mallick was on duty at Jodhpur Park Boys School under Borough X of KMC.

According to sources, Mallick had reached his quarter at Nimpith in the wee hours on Monday after his election duty and suddenly fell sick. He was quickly rushed to Sri Ramkrishna Block Rural Hospital where he died at around 3.15 am.

Soon, after receiving news of his unfortunate death, senior officials from the local administration including Baruipur SDO and BDOs of a number of blocks rushed to the hospital and after completing all formalities his body was brought to the District Magistrate's office in Alipore where district officials paid their tribute.

Following this, arrangements were made to transport his body to his residence in Nadia district.

"The SEC has agreed to pay compensation to his bereaved family members and accordingly we are sending a proposal for the same. Secondly, we are sending a proposal to the state government regarding offering of service to one of his family members as he had died while performing his duty (die in harness)," P. Ulaganathan, DM South 24-Parganas who happens to be the District Municipal Election Officer for KMC polls said.

Mallick was extremely hard working and was dedicated to his duty. He is survived by his wife and two children.