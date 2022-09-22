B'desh youth reunited with kin after 12 yrs

kolkata: A Bangladeshi youth—who had been recapitulating in a home in Kolkata after being found in Beliaghata area two years back—was reunited with his family members on Wednesday by Ham Radio enthusiasts in the state. Joblu Miah (27), a native of Sylhet, was found by a woman in Beliaghata area, while he was roaming aimlessly and with the help of police, he was admitted to a local hospital.



After treatment, he was lodged at a state-run home. There, he underwent several counselling sessions but was unable to tell his whereabouts.

The home authorities then contacted West Bengal Radio Club(WBRC) - the organization of Ham Radio operators. "We contacted Anup Bhowmick, the secretary of Amateur Radio Society of Bangladesh (ARSB) and sought his help.

The family was tracked and we came to know that Joblu had got estranged from his family 12 years back and had not returned back. The long legal formalities between the External Affair ministries of India and Bangladesh through the Bangladesh High Commission followed and finally all the necessary papers for the hand-over were arranged," Ambarish Nag Biswas of WBRC said.

Parimal Roy from WBRC and Sajjad from ARSB along with representatives from the government home in Beliaghata and concerned administrative officials handed over Joblu to his brother and sister at the border.