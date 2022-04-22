B'desh to export hilsa to India this Durga Puja

Kolkata: Continuing its 'hilsa diplomacy', Bangladesh is likely to export the prized silver fish to India during this year's Durga Puja as well.

Bangladesh Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said his country's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina made a special exemption for India in the last couple of years from the blanket export ban on hilsa sale, which helps in conserving the fish and keeps prices from spiralling in the home market. "Our Prime Minister made a special exemption during the Durga Puja festivities for India, because we know the fish is special during that season," said Munshi, who hails from Gopalganj — known for its hilsa catch. Bangladesh exported about 2,500 tons of the fish during the last Durga Puja to India, most of which were snapped up in Kolkata's markets. Munshi, who met Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during his trip to Kolkata, said she raised the issue of hilsa exports, pointing out that the Bangladeshi reception to her demand has always been positive.