Battling odds girl tops Madhyamik in her school in Siliguri

Darjeeling: Battling deadly odds Rita Haldar of Uttar Ektiashal, Siliguri, has scored 631 marks in Madhyamik emerging as the topper of Buddhbharati High School.

Despite heavy economic constraints her family is eager to support her education. Her father visits door to door selling fish and her mother is a domestic help. Her brother works in a saw mill. "I have got immense support from my family, and teachers and friends. I want to become an English teacher" stated Rita. Her father Dhiren Haldar has appealed for economic assistance for her higher studies.