Battle for ballot ends on a sweet note

KOLKATA: Bengal's battle for the ballot is over. And, it's time for peace to prevail. Even as some fake videos were spewing venom on social media, the poll contest had a sweet ending in West Midnapore on Wednesday. Newly-elected MLA from West Midnapore, June Maliah of Trinamool Congress, exhibited a rare gesture of political courtesy.



She went to the residence of BJP leader Samit Kumar Dash and gifted him a plate full of sweets. "It was a courtesy visit. Though he was my competitor, I feel our duty is not restricted to winning and losing elections. Rather, we should coordinate with each other and work together to help the people who are in distress in the constituency," she said, adding politics is not war.

Maliah considers Dash to be her brother. She said she would apply 'tilak' on Dash's forehead on the occasion of Bhai Dooj. Dash also congratulated her for her astounding victory from West Midnapore. Maliah won from West Midnapore seat with 121175 votes while Dash got 96778 votes.