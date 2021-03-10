Basirhat: Locals vent ire against turncoat leader Dipendu Biswas

Kolkata: People from Basirhat expressed resentment, staged protest demonstration on Tuesday after the outgoing MLA of Trinamool Congress (TMC) from Basirhat South Dipendu Biswas had joined BJP.



The incident sparked tension in the area. An irate mob smeared placard and festoons featuring the photographs of Biswas with ink. They also tore apart some of the banners and burnt them. Biswas has however alleged that Trinamool Congress backed goons might have unleashed violence. His claim was however rejected by the ruling Trinamool Congress.

The situation was brought under control by the police. Trinamool Congress leaders from the district said that it was a spontaneous agitation organised by the local people against the "double standard" of the outgoing MLA. Biswas was denied ticket this year by Trinamool Congress.

Trinamool Congress has fielded Saptarshi Banerjee for the Basirhat South. Biswas had spoken against the party line after he was denied candidature by the party. Biswas claimed that he was not be properly communicated that he would be dropped from contesting the election.

Biswas on Monday joined BJP. Basirhat South constituency would go to election on April 17. BJP is yet to announce the name of the candidate for Basirhat South.

The district administration has taken a note of the incident and closely monitoring the situation. The situation was immediately brought under control by the police.