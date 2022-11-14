Basirhat: 4 dead after collision between vans

KOLKATA: Four persons were killed and four others suffered critical injuries after a head on collision took place between a pick-up van and an engine van at Matia in Bashirhat of North 24 Parganas early on Friday morning.



According to police, an engine van carrying seven persons was moving towards Haroa from Kholapota area around 4:30 am. At the same time a pick-up van carrying vegetables was coming from the opposite direction. At the Raharati area, the pick van collided head on with the engine van causing death of three persons on the spot. Five others including the driver of the engine van were rushed to Bashirhat district hospital where one of the declared brought dead. The injured persosn were admitted at the hospital but later shifted to the R G Kar MedicalCollege and Hospital for better treatment. Police have arrested arrested the river of the pick up van and seized the vehicle. Sources informed that local people reportedly told the cops pick-up van was moving at a breakneck speed and thus the driver failed to avoid the collision.