Basanti: One dead in explosion inside house

kolkata: One person was killed in an explosion inside a house at Basanti in South 24-Parganas on Tuesday morning.



The deceased identified as Faruq Sheikh had suffered severe burn injuries and succumbed later.

According to sources, on Tuesday morning residents of Sardarpara at Fulmalancha village in Basanti heard explosions. When they went to the spot, they found the house of Mafijuddin Sardar and Hamiruddin Sardar was burning. Local people claimed that around five explosions had taken place inside the houses.

After the fire was controlled police and fire fighters searched the house but found nobody.

Later, Sheikh was found injured in a paddy field near the houses. He was initially rushed to Canning Sub Divisional Hospital from where he was referred to Baruipur hospital. However Sheikh succumbed to his injuries on the way to Baruipur.

It had been alleged that Sheikh was murdered over a family dispute. However, a section of local people claimed that the explosion took place while manufacturing crude bombs. Police have detained several people including Hamiruddin to find out what

actually happened.