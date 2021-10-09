Basanti: 29 families rendered homeless following subsidence

Kolkata: At least 29 families at Basanti in South 24-Parganas have been rendered destitute with their houses being washed away due to subsidence of Hogol river early on Friday morning. Though there have been no physical injuries, houses have been completely washed away.



"The local administration has been prompt in the rescue of the homeless and have arranged for their food and shelter at Chandrakona FP School. The state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is committed to stand by these helpless people," Shyamal Mondal, the local MLA, said.

Mondal rushed to the spot and interacted with the local administration so that the homeless people do not face any difficulty in the centre where they have been temporarily sheltered. He said he will take up the matter with the concerned department for the arrangement of permanent shelter of the residents.

Locals alleged that the embankment of the river breached at Radhaballavpur, which resulted in the subsidence. Officials from the Irrigation department have camped near the spot and have started repairing the embankment.