Baruipur: Youth beaten to death on suspicion of theft

KOLKATA: A youth was beaten to death by a group of people, who reportedly suspected him to be a thief in Baruipur of South 24 Parganas on Thursday night.



The woman, who was accompanying the youth somehow managed to flee from the spot and got saved.

According to sources, the youth identified as Avik Mukherjee (35) of Netajinagar, was a promoter by profession.

On Thursday night around 11 pm, he went to Baruipur to meet the woman identified as Priyanka Sarkar.

Late on Thursday night, when Mukherjee and Sarkar were passing through the 200 colony of Begumpur in Baruipur riding his motorcycle, a group of people surrounded them.

When Mukherjee asked why they were stopped, the villagers started shouting at him, calling him a thief.

Meanwhile a group of people started assaulting Mukherjee. Seeing his boyfriend getting manhandled, Sarkar fled to hide from the furious mob. After almost an hour, police arrived at the spot. But local people gheraoed the cops and started agitating.

Meanwhile, a few villagers traced Sarkar and brought her in front of police claiming that she had given shelter to Mukherjee, who is a thief.

However, police managed to pacify the villagers and rushed Mukherjee to Baruipur Sub divisional hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

A murder case has been registered at the Baruipur police station against unknown people.

Family members of Mukherjee, however, were unaware about his relation with Sarkar.

They suspect foul play behind the incident and pointed their fingers at the woman.

However Sarkar's mother claimed that her daughter has some sort of psychological issue and is undergoing treatment.