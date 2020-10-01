Baruipur: District president of BJP held for molesting many party women

Kolkata: The district president of BJP Baruipur was arrested on Wednesday night for allegedly molesting several women party workers on Sunday after saffron party leader Anupam Hazra's visit.



According to sources, the district president Swarup Dutta was recently appointed while major changes tool place in the sadaron party leadership.

Hazra on Sunday had visited Baruipur to interact with BJP leaders and workers to discuss about the future strategy and

plans.

It is alleged that following Hazra 's felicitation, a clash broke out between two groups of BJP in front of him. After he left Baruipur amid the infighting it is alleged that Dutta along with few other leaders and party workers molested some women of BJP's mahila morcha.

Madhushmita Roy, BJP mahila morcha leader in Baruipur lodged a complaint in this

regard at the Baruipur police station.

Based on the complaint police on Wednesday night arrested Dutta.