Barren streets, flight & rail operations suspended on complete lockdown day

Kolkata: The fifth day of the statewide twice-a-week lockdown imposed from July 23 was immensely successful on Saturday with people staying indoors to stem the spike in COVID-19 cases.



Roads were empty as the previous days of complete lockdown with offices, shops and market places remaining closed under supervision of the police since morning. There were restrictions on both private and public transport services. Both flight and long-distance train services remained suspended in the state. CISF conducted a mock drill to assess the security arrangement at Kolkata Airport on the day of the complete lockdown.

Only a few stray incidents of violation were reported across the state.

At least 2,949 people got infected and 51 died due to the disease on Saturday while 25,148 tests have been undertaken. This comes when the total number of containment zones in the state stands at 1,280.

Three policemen also got infected at the State Secretariat where sanitisation work was carried out on Saturday. The entire building will be sanitised on Sunday along with the adjacent multi-level car parking and the newly inaugurated Upanna.

Police have thwarted all attempts of breaking lockdown norms by a section of people in different parts of the state. In a bid to do so, the cops have arrested more than 2,500 people across the state including 671 people and 32 vehicles being prosecuted in Kolkata till 6 pm on Saturday. As many as 60 people were arrested from Bidhannagar area. The remaining five days of twice-a-week lockdown are August 20, 21, 27, 28 and 31.

A civic volunteer was injured after being hit by a two-wheeler when the rider attempted to flee apprehending arrest for coming to his house without any valid reason. It happened near a naka-checking point in the city's outskirts at Nager Bazar in Dum Dum area. The person was later detained.

Similarly, a truck was identified that recklessly sped past security barricades at Dunlop, towards Dakshineswar, when the police asked it to stop. It would have led to a major incident in case it had hit the naka-checking post.