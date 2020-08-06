Barren roads, shut offices, no flight operations

Kolkata: The statewide complete lockdown on Wednesday was imposed with immediate and stringent measures taken up by the police wherever they found a quarter of people violating the set norms.



The state government has decided to impose complete lockdown twice a week to stem the spike in COVID-19 cases and Wednesday was the first day in the month of August. In the last month, the same was imposed on July 23, 25 and 29 respectively.

On Wednesday, as many as 2,816 people tested positive and 61 people died in the state. The number of swab sample tests on Wednesday went up to 24,047 and the discharge rate was 70.36 percent.

The police were on high alert since early morning to thwart gatherings. At the same time, people had been told not to venture out of their houses without valid reasons. A senior police official said at least 3,299 people were arrested all over the state till 8 pm while in Kolkata, 561 were arrested till 6 pm, with 108 FIRs being filed for violating lockdown norms.

Rains lashed parts of South Bengal districts since Wednesday morning, forcing people to stay indoors and helped in maintaining the lockdown protocol indirectly.

No flight operations to and from Kolkata and Bagdogra airports were allowed on Wednesday.

Congregation of any sort was not allowed on the days of lockdown. But the police received reports of such gatherings in some pockets and took immediate steps. In some areas, BJP supporters gathered to offer prayers to celebrate Ayodhya's 'bhumi pujan' but the police immediately took strict action.

Apart from a few stray incidents, the lockdown was successfully imposed all across the state with all offices, shops and markets remaining closed. The roads including major thoroughfares in Kolkata were empty with only policemen manning the naka-checking points. At the entry and exit points of all districts, the cops were found stopping vehicles to know the purpose of travel.

All private and public vehicles remained off the roads. Only the trucks laden with essential commodities were allowed to ply. Relaxations were given to all essential services.