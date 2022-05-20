Barrackpore shootout case: Youth arrested

Kolkata: The police have arrested a youth in connection with the shootout at a restaurant in Barrackpore on Wednesday night.



The accused youth, identified as Abhishek Jha of Mohonpur, was produced at the Barrackpore Court on Thursday and has been remanded to police custody for 12 days.

According to sources, though Jha was not among the three motorcycle riders, cops came to know about his involvement after checking the incoming call history which pointed towards Jha's involvement. He is being interrogated by the cops to find out whereabouts of the shooters and others involved in the crime.

It is suspected that an extortion racket is involved in the incident and a few more people other than the trio seen in the surveillance camera footage, are also involved.

On Monday afternoon, three bike-bourne miscreants randomly fired in front of a famous biryani restaurant near the Wireless More in Barrackpore. A customer and an employee of the restaurant were hit due to the indiscriminate firing. After firing around five rounds, they fled towards Barasat.

The locals informed Mohonpur police station after the miscreants left. Cops rushed to the spot and started a probe. Manoj Kumar Verma, Commissioner of Police (CP), Barrackpore had also visited the spot and inquired about the situation.