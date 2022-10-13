Barasat: Missing youth's body found

kolkata: Mystery shrouds over the death of a youth whose body was found beside the railway track near Chapapukur railway station in Sealdah-Hasnabad section, days after he went missing.

Though the body was recovered by the railway police on October 6. The youth identified as Bhutnath Mondal of Dwija Haridas Colony in Barasat had gone to Nimtala Crematorium to cremate a body of a person known to him. Since then he did not return home.

Monday's family members lodged a mission diary at the Barasat police station on October 8. On October 9, they approached the missing persons squad of Kolkata Police. From there Mondal's family members were informed that on October 6 a body was found by the Barasat GRP. When they went to Barasat GRP, they found that the body was of Mondal's.