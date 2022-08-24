Barasat District Hospital gives fresh lease of life to teenager

kolkata: Barasat District Hospital has given a fresh lease of life to an 18-year-old girl from Bongaon in the same district, North 24-Parganas by conducting a difficult dental surgery on the patient.



The patient, Arpita Das, a resident of Jhaodanga village in Bongaon around a year ago noticed that an impacted tooth developed on the alveolar ridge which is an extension of the maxilla, the upper part of the jaw.

The tooth gradually grew sidewise across the nose and changed the shape of her face. The patient had been facing difficulties while having food. Family members of the patient finally took her to the Barasat District Hospital where the doctors performed several tests including X-ray.

After going through the reports, the doctors at the hospital decided to perform a surgery. A team of doctors led by Dr Smarajit Chowdhury on Monday carried out the surgery successfully that lasted for nearly an hour. The patient has been recovering well. Dr Chowdhury and his team applied the method called 'surgical extraction of impacted maxillary canine' while removing the tooth.

Barasat District Hospital which will soon function as a full fledged medical college has seen a major infrastructural revamp in the past few years.

The hospital has already started providing root canal treatment in the dentistry department.

As a result, the patients from various parts of North 24-Parganas, who earlier had to rush to Dr R Ahmed Dental College and Hospital and other medical colleges in Kolkata for availing exclusive dental treatment, are now getting the facilities at Barasat hospital.

It may be mentioned here that an impacted tooth usually occurs when a baby tooth is lost but the surrounding teeth are blocking the path for the new tooth to come through the gum.

If a baby tooth does not fall out when it is supposed to, the permanent tooth may start to shift inside the gum and grow sideways.