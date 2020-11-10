Barasat braces for low-key Kali Puja

Kolkata: Amid the pandemic inflicted crisis, the usual grandeur of Kali Puja in Barasat will be missing this year as all the big community Puja organisers decided to shun the pomp..



Barasat has been the centre of big budget Kali Puja where lakhs of people from Kolkata and neighbouring districts visit on the night of the Puja to see the massive idols and the elaborate lights.

The decision was taken much before the Calcutta High Court imposed the

restrictions.

Furthermore, the Puja committees have also decided to cut down the budget by 30 per cent to 40 per cent. It was decided that no overhead gates will be installed and the size of the idols will be

shortened.

The pandals will be kept open on three sides and no bhog will be distributed among the residents.

There are 19 big budget Kali Puja in Barasat along with over 1,500 small and medium budget Pujas.

There will be low budget Puja at Regiment, the oldest among the Kali Pujas in Barasat. The Puja situated on NH 34 near Krishnanagar more is a crowd puller because of the huge pandal and lights.

Similarly, KNC Regiment on KNC Road opposite Barasat police station will be held in low key. The high budget Puja at Nabapalli Sarbojonin and Nabapalli Byam Samity will be a low-key affair in 2020 with both the clubs not erecting gates.

Similarly, the community Pujas organised by Bidrohi, Satadal, Sandhani, Taruchaya, Chatrodol and Pioneer Athletic Club will be held on low key.

A member of the Barasat Puja Samanvya Committee said the visitors will be stopped before 10 meters and 5 meters of the Puja pandals and not entry boards will be put up. "We are organising the Puja as it has been our tradition of many years and hope that in 2021 situation will be normal and we will be able to hold the puja with grandeur," said Puja organisers.