Baranagar: Youths fire shots, rob gold chain in broad daylight

KOLKATA: Tension spread in the Sinthee area of Baranagar after two miscreants snatched a gold chain from a jewelry shop owner and fired several rounds on Tuesday morning.



According to sources, on Tuesday morning the businessman identified as Pabitra Barik was entering the house of his relative on Shambhu Nath Das lane around 11 am. When Barik was parking his motorcycle in front of the house, two youths riding another motorcycle arrived and started abusing him. When Barik protested, one of them suddenly pulled the gold chain he was wearing.

Out of fear when Barik screamed, one of his relatives came out of the house. Seeing him, the miscreants brought out pistols and started firing in the air to frighten the people. When Barik and his relative took cover inside the house, the duo fled riding the motorcycle.

Later Barik lodged a complaint at the Baranagar police station against the unknown miscreants. Cops have started a probe and are trying to trace the criminals. Police are also trying to know whether Barik had any personal enmity or business rivalry with anyone. The images of the youths were captured by a CCTV camera installed in the area.

Police are scrutinising the CCTV footage of the area to identify the motorcycle's registration number.