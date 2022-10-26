Bantala complex: 15 fire tenders pressed into action to douse flames at godown

KOLKATA: A major fire broke out at a godown of Bantala Leather Complex in South 24-Parganas district on Monday, an official said.

No one was injured in the blaze, which was reported around 2 pm, he said. At least 15 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames at "the godown at zone five of the complex", the senior officer of the fire department said. A few persons, who were trapped inside the facility, have been rescued, he said. "The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. No one has been injured in the incident," he said. State Fire and Emergency Services minister Sujit Bose visited the spot to take stock of the situation.