Bansdroni shootout: Three in cop net

KOLKATA: Acting promptly, police arrested three persons in connection with the shootout in Bansdroni area on Tuesday night.



The accused were identified as Sambhu Sardar, Sheikh Sahid and Arijit Poddar. According to sources, cops came to know that a dispute cropped up between Malay Dutta and Biswanath Singh alias Bachha Singh three years ago during construction in a project in Bansdroni area. Though no major clash took place at that time, the rivalry started since then.

Police so far came to know that when Biswanath was fleeing after shooting Malay, he was shot by Sambhu. Despite being shot, Biswanath managed to flee from the Bansdroni riding on the pillion of a motorcycle and went to the office of a political leader in Garia area from where he was shifted to a private hospital.

Police are interrogating the trio arrested to find out the motive behind the shootout. Sources informed that the arrested persons are associates of Malay. Police are trying to find out from where they had procured the pistol.

On the other hand, cops are keeping a strict vigil on Biswanath in hospital as he may get arrested as soon as doctor discharged him.