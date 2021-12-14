Bansdroni murder: 2, including woman, held

Kolkata: Police arrested two persons including a woman in connection with the Bansdroni murder case.



The body of Mukesh Kumar Shaw aged about 43 years, was found lying in front of his house with a deep cut injury on his neck and shoulder at Sonali Park on the morning of December 7.

A chopper was also found in his right hand. His brother Sanjay Kumar Shaw saw him and raised an alarm.

During probe cops found a few broken pieces of non metallic bangles, seeing which involvement of a woman was suspected. Though Sanjay's wife Lalita Shaw was interrogated, but she acted like does not know anything.

Sources informed that while checking Lalita's mobile phone's call details, cops identified a mobile number of a man identified as Rajiv Kumar whom she had called several times.

Police also found out that Lalita had been to Bihar for a marriage ceremony recently. While checking the mobile tower location of Kumar,

it was found active in Bansdroni area.

A police team comprising cops from the Bansdroni police station and Detective Department went to Banka in Bihar and picked up Kumar.

While interrogating him, Kumar confessed that he was involved in a relationship with Lalita and, Mukesh somehow came to know about it.

Since then Lalita's brother in law was blackmailing her.

Hence they planned to kill him. Later police picked up Lalita and she also confessed to have committed the crime.