Bansdroni: Model found dead in flat

KOLKATA: Mystery shrouds the death of a struggling model inside a flat in Bansdroni area on Saturday night.



Puja Sarkar (19) of Gaighata in North 24-Parganas along with one of her friends had rented the flat near Bansdroni police station. She was pursuing her graduation from Gobardanga Hindu College and had stepped into the modeling world recently.

According to sources, Sarkar on Saturday night had reportedly received a call from her boyfriend. Sarkar's flatmate heard her talking over the phone in an agitated voice.

After disconnecting the call Sarkar reportedly drank liquor and went to her room. When her friend tried to call her, Sarkar did not respond. When her flat mate tried to see through a window, she found Sarkar hanging from the ceiling fan.

Immediately she informed the owner of the flat who subsequently informed the police. Police later broke the door and rushed Sarkar to M R Bangur Hospital where she was declared brought dead. The owner of the flat claimed that the women had rented the flat around six months ago. Sarkar had informed the flat owner that she is pursuing her studies and also works.

Local people claimed that apart from Sarkar and her flat mate, two youths also stayed at the said flat. They reportedly stopped staying there for around a month. Police are questioning Sarkar's friend to find out what exactly happened on Saturday night. Cops are waiting for the autopsy report in order to ascertain the actual cause of death.