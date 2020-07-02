'Banning Chinese apps is just an eye wash by Centre'

Kolkata: Stating that banning Chinese Apps is just an eye-wash by the centre and it is an impulsive decision, Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan raised question about the compensation that needs to be made to young content creators who used to earn their livelihood through these apps.

In a tweet, she stated: "TikTok was just like any other social media platform for me to connect with my fans and audience. If its in the National Interest, I completely stand by the ban. But banning few Chinese Apps is just an eye-wash by the Central Government and an impulsive decision."

She further stated: "What about the Chinese Investment in Companies which come out with the PM's picture in front page-ads, post demonetisation? What was achieved through diplomacy and visits by the PM? Also, what about the content creators who lose their monthly income to run households now?"

Urging reply to these questions, she further stated in her tweet that "These are questions which are still unanswered. Also, the Government has to take steps to move away from Chinese supply chains without adding to inflation and putting pressure on the Common Man's

pockets."