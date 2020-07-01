'Banning apps not enough, China needs a befitting reply'

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said banning apps will not be enough, asserting that China needs to be given a befitting reply.



The Trinamool Congress supremo, however, said she would leave it to the Centre to decide on the issue.

"It is a subject of the external affairs department, we will support the central government stand.... But, we have to be very aggressive on one hand and on the other, use the diplomatic channel.

"Only banning a few apps will not be a proper reply, we have to give China a befitting reply," she said while addressing a press conference here.

Echoing similar thoughts, Abhishek Banerjee, president, Trinamool Youth Congress, criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his double standards.

He tweeted: "Only a few days back @narendramodi ji was found mourning the martyrdom of our soldiers on the same Chinese App he has now decided to ban. All in the name of a 'BEFITTING REPLY' to China, whose incursions he even refuses to acknowledge. Hon'ble PM's HYPOCRISY is surely laughable!"

India on Monday banned 59 apps with Chinese links, including the hugely-popular TikTok and UC Browser, saying they were prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity and security of the country.

The ban came in the backdrop of a standoff along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh and the killing of 20 Indian Army personnel in a clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley.