Banned crackers worth lakhs seized, none held

BALURGHAT: In a major crackdown, banned firecrackers worth lakhs have been seized from different places of Gangarampur over the past 24 hours, police said on Thursday. However, no arrests have been made so far. The seized crackers include a variety of sound-generating shells.



According to sources, the banned firecrackers were recovered from a godown in Gangarampur's Barabazar area when police raided the market. Police said similar raids will be conducted in other parts of the district in the next few days.

Notably, the state government has issued a directive to all the district administrations regarding the selling of firecrackers due to pandemic. Following the directive to carry out the raids to seize the illegal firecrackers, the district police have started the operations.

Police said they had informed the pollution control board about the seizures so that the officials of the concerned department can collect the crackers and destroy those. The cops will begin sensitizing people in maximum numbers.

The traders dealing in firecrackers business have been given prior notice not to stock or sell illegal banned crackers or legal action will be initiated against them. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also urged people to refrain from bursting crackers. Cops will keep a close watch on areas notorious for bursting illegal crackers.

Local environmentalists have also welcomed the decision following the initiative taken by the state government. "Bursting of banned firecrackers can cause deficiency of oxygen in the air and thus prove fatal to the COVID-19 patients. We have welcomed the decision of the state government," said Saroj Kundu, an environmentalist.