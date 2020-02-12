Bankura tops nation in implementing 100 days work
Kolkata: Bankura district has come up as the best in the country in terms of implementing 100 days work scheme.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated the people of Bankura and the district administration for the same on Wednesday, saying: "In the 2019-20 fiscal, Bankura has come first in the country in terms of implementing 100 days work. The district has also topped in Nirmal Bangla, potato production, egg production growth and primary learning skill."
"Bankura was once a backward district. We are happy that it has now come up among developed ones," she added.
It may be mentioned that 1 crore man days have been created in the district. More than 2.64 lakh people have got work under the scheme and around 10,000 people have got work for all 100 days. They were mainly engaged in water harvesting projects, restoration of ponds and check dam construction.
While listening about the work of restoring ponds, Banerjee directed the district administration to ensure that the work gets carried out properly in the drought-prone district.
The Chief Minister also appreciated departments including Home and Agriculture for cent percent disposal of grievances in the district.
