Bankura: TMCP workers to make youths aware of dev work done





Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) is engaging its Chhatra Parishad workers to interact one-to-one with the youths across Bankura district for making them aware of the development works carried out by Mamata Banerjee-led government in the past 10 years, especially in the field of education and steps taken for employment generation.

Three Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) workers from each booth, including its president, will play a crucial role.

Explaining the same, district TMC president Shyamal Santra said: "It is not that TMCP leaders and workers always have to move along with leaders and workers of the mother party (Trinamool Congress). They also have to work independently. It will make them feel self confident, which is beneficial for the future of our party."

"Let us consider that there are 20 booths in an 'anchal.' Then, a group of 60 TMCP workers, with three from each booth, will be formed for an 'anchal.' Again, they will divide themselves into smaller groups of 10 or 12 to visit households in different areas of an 'anchal.' Their phone numbers are also being shared to form WhatsApp groups. Their main task will be to highlight the steps taken by our government for better education and jobs creation," Santra added.

At present, there are more than 3,551 primary schools, 448 Sishu Siksha Kendras, 348 junior high schools, 189 secondary or madhyamik high schools, 248 higher secondary schools and 15 degree colleges in the district.

The TMCP workers will also put forward case studies of the successes of schemes like Kanyashree and scholarships. Recently, Mamata Banerjee had stated that 1.5 crore job opportunities would be created in the next five years. During the interaction with youths, TMCP workers will highlight the same and the projects like Deucha Pachami and deep sea port at Tajpur, which will lead to creation of jobs.

Bankura district TMC unit is leaving no stones unturned in ensuring the party's victory in all 12 Assembly constituencies in the district. This comes at a time when the BJP has managed to win both – Bankura and Bishnupur – Parliamentary constituencies in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

BJP was ahead in all the Assembly constituencies under the two Lok Sabha seats apart from Khadaghosh, which geographically falls in East Burdwan district. BJP had managed to take lead in all 12 Assembly seats in the district with 49.2 per cent and 46.25 per cent votes in Bankura and Bishnupur Parliamentary constituency respectively with CPI (M) losing 24.02 per cent and 26.55 per cent votes. Around 36.5 per cent and 40.75 per cent voters cast their votes in favour of TMC.

In 2016, TMC had bagged 8 out of 12 Assembly seats in Bankura. Later, Congress MLA Shampa Daripa had joined the ruling party in the state. CPI (M) had bagged two seats, while RSP had bagged one.



