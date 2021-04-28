Bankura: Inoculation on for about 1200 staff on counting duty

KOLKATA: Bankura district administration has laid special emphasis on vaccination of all polling officials, who will be involved in counting of votes in the district. The special vaccination drive for these officials, including Counting Supervisor and Assistant Micro-Observers, started from April 23. It will involve inoculation of about 1,200 personnel.



"Vaccinating 99 per cent of the polling personnel on counting duty will get completed by Wednesday," a senior official in the district said.

K Radhika Aiyar, District Election Officer, Bankura, said there were three counting venues in the district and all of them were large and spacious to ensure that the seating arrangements could be made in strict adherence to physical distancing protocols of COVID-19.

The district administration is trying to make arrangements for a rapid test of polling personnel at close proximity to the counting halls.

The personnel can undergo rapid tests before discharging their duties.

"Mask, sanitiser and face shield will be compulsory for the personnel. The body temperatures will be checked before entry at the counting venue. There will be sufficient exhaust fans and optimum distance between each table at the counting venue," a senior official in the district administration said.

The 12 Assembly constituencies at Bankura with 79 candidates in the fray witnessed polls on March 27 and April 1 respectively with an overall voting of nearly 86 per cent. Katulpur (SC) recorded the highest voting in the district with 90 per cent polling.