Bankura gears up for vaccination, 25K health workers set to get the jab

Kolkata: The Health department of Bankura has made elaborate arrangements for Covid vaccination, which will start from January 16.



As many as 25,000 vials of Covishield vaccine have already reached the district on Wednesday.

Sources in the district health department said they would be vaccinating around 25,000 health workers covering Bankura and Bishnupur. The exercise will be carried out from 94 centres, which will be set up soon.

To begin with, the health department has arranged for 10 centres in Bankura and 15 in Bishnupur.

"The vaccination centres will go up gradually and the pace of the exercise will expedite. There are nearly 18,500 health workers in Bankura and over 6,500 in Bishnupur. The data uploading process is going on in full swing,"Sajal Biswas, Deputy Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH), Bankura said.

As many as 63 centres will be set up in Bankura and 31 in Bishnupur.

Covishield vaccine manufactured by the Pune-based Serum Institute of India consists of two separate doses of 0.5 ml each.

The second dose will be administered between 4 to 6 weeks after the first one.