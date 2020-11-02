Bankura DM visits three villages for people's welfare

Kolkata: In a bid to ensure good governance, District Magistrate (DM) of Bankura and other senior officials walked through three villages in Ranibandh block to make people aware of the government schemes.



Led by DM S Arun Prasad, the officials undertook a door-to-door survey in Churku, Dubukhana and Sutan villages on

November 1 to listen to people's grievances in the area.

"Our objective is that the basic amenities and benefits of various government schemes should reach people at the grassroot level. If anyone is deprived of the benefits, we will take necessary steps to ensure the issues are resolved quickly," said Prasad.

On his visit to Churku village, the DM instructed officials to resolve grievances related to Jai Johar pension scheme for the elderly and supply of drinking water to some pockets immediately.

The villagers also urged the officials to renovate a water body there for irrigation, repair the main road and include some left out families in Banglar Abas Yojana.

In Dubukhana village, the villagers sought the DM's intervention for repair of the road leading to a ration shop in Burishal.

They also wanted the administration to build a bathing 'ghat' and re-excavate the village

pond.

Further, Prasad assured villagers in Sutan of repairing the connecting road and ensuring piped water supply to the households

there.

The district administration has decided to take up such visits frequently.

The DM was accompanied by 'Sabhadhipati' of Bankura Zilla parishad Mritunjoy Murmu, MLA Ranibandh Jyotsna Mandi, ADM (ZP) Bankura Raju Mishra among others.