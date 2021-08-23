Bankura: Diarrhea affects 40

KOLKATA: As many as 40 people have been affected with diarrhea at Bolada village in Bankura out of whom four are stated to be in serious conditions. The four people have been admitted to a local health centre.

The district health officers and some officials from the local BDO office visited the village and spoke to people. They have been assured all sorts of assistance. A probe has been initiated as to how these people have been affected at the same time. It was learnt that people had falling ill since Saturday morning. All of them complained about vomiting, nausea and abdominal pain. The health team that visited the village distributed ORS and medicines among the affected people. Health department has collected some samples of drinking water. It was learnt that the villagers had taken some prasads at a house where a puja was held.