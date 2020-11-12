Bankura comes up with platform for artisans to showcase their clay artwork

Kolkata: In a significant stride towards promoting the local clay arts that comprise of various types of pots and terracotta items and to provide the artists a bigger platform to showcase their works, the Bankura district administration have come up with the idea of 'Pora Matir Haat' a platform for exhibit and sale of burned clay



products.

The artisans have been suffering a lot amidst Covid pandemic situation as there has not been any fair or exhibitions for showcase and sale of their plethora of products.

Pora Matir Haat (platform for sale of burned clay products that had started from November 7 will now be held every weekend will be organised at the adjacent field of Jor Mandir in Bishnupur from 2.30 to 5.30 pm .

The place is a popular tourist attraction and will hence facilitate the local artisans involved in making Baluchari, Swarnachari, poramatir art, terracotta and other craft items to earn a better livelihood.

"We have ensured strict hygienic measures through a number of interventions to promote this Haat as a safe destination for the tourists as well as for the local people. 100 local artisans will participate to sale their handcrafted products directly to the tourists without the involvement of middleman or businessman," said Arun Prasad, District Magistrate, Bankura .

The sub divisional administration has provided the artisans with masks, face shields, gloves etc. Thermal scanning is being done and hand sanitisers are being provided to the tourists while entering the premises of the Haat. Use of gloves is mandatory for the food vendors.

A health corner has been set up by the district health department for rapid testing of any suspected tourist or artisan right at the spot. The premises have been divided into multiple zones for different categories of products keeping in mind the minimum distance of each stall. Prior mapping of the Haat premise has been explained to all the participating artisans.

Artisans have witnessed good sales in the first weekend amounting to nearly Rs.2.5 lakh. The Lok Silpi (Tribal folk dance teams) also got the opportunity to promote their culture and arts and also earn from this weekly Poramatir Haat.