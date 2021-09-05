Bankura child trafficking case: Plea filed in HC seeking CID probe

Kolkata: A petition has been filed in the Calcutta High Court seeking a CID probe into the Bankura child trafficking case. The hearing is expected next week.

In July this year, police busted a trafficking gang in Bankura. They rescued three girls and two boys aged between eight months and six years.

Kamal Kumar Rajouri, principal of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Bankura, has been accused of child trafficking. According to the police the children were sold for money. Police arrested nine people including the principal. Following the incident, Shashi Panja, Minister for Women and Child Development and Social Welfare questioned the accused's involvement with the BJP on social media.

She posted a picture of BJP MP Subhash Sarkar with accused principal Rajouri on Twitter.

"Murky stories of @BJP4Bengal doesn't seem to end! Principal of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Bankura has been accused in a child trafficking case. Alarming connection with BJP MP @Drsubhassarkar! Does BJP give shelter to such known criminals?! See it to believe it," she had tweeted.