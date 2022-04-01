Bankura: BJP leader & his 2 aides held for threatening cops

KOLKATA: BJP leader and two of his associates were arrested on Thursday at Chatna in Bankura for threatening police.



The saffron party leader, identified as Jiban Chakraborty who is the former vice-president of BJP in Bankura, was also booked for obstructing police from discharging duties as well.

According to sources, on Thursday BJP leaders and workers put up a road blockade at Dubrajpur more in Chatna.

When police tried to clear the road, Chakraborty got involved in an altercation with the Inspector-in-Charge (IC) of Chatna police station, Asish Jain.

Chakraborty allegedly threatened the IC of striping of his uniform.

When cops tried to clear the road, a scuffle broke out. Later, police resorted to lathi charge and arrested

three persons.