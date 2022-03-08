Bankura: 12 leprosy-hit families rehabilitated in model housing colony

KOLKATA: The Bankura district administration has taken up a unique rehabilitation project by building a model housing colony for leprosy colony inhabitants.



About 12 families, who had been rendered homeless due to the inclement weather conditions on September 29 and 30 last year, have been successfully rehabilitated in these newly-constructed dwelling units at Bankura I block.

The beneficiaries were ostracised from their families and village and were in great difficulty. Another 4 units will be completed and handed over within a few days.

The project christened as Mangalchandi Clony Leprosy Rehabilitation Centre was inaugurated by District Magistrate Bankura K. Radhika Aiyar on Monday.

The district administration is now providing amenities in the form of water connection under Jal Swapno, electrical connection , road connectivity, work shed with goatery and chicks under MGNREGS for livelihood purpose and ICDS centre too.