Banks to remain shut for 13 more days

Kolkata: People across the state may face difficulties as the banks will remain close for 13 more days this month.

Earlier the State Level Bankers' Committee (SLBC) requested the state government to allow the closure of banks on the Saturday's and Sunday's as many bank employees have recently been infected with Covid virus. After the administration granted the request in view of the pandemic situation, a total of 16 days the banks will remain closed this month including the lockdown days. Till Wednesday three such days have passed. Among the other 13 days, the banks will

be closed for consecutive four days in two phases which are from August 20 to 23 and August 27 to 30. However the banks have requested its customers

to make transactions online

and withdraw cash from the ATMs.

It has also been informed by the banks that there will be sufficient cash in the ATMs so that people do not face any trouble withdrawing cash.