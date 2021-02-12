Banking norms tweaked to aid ration dealers

KOLKATA: In a significant stride towards economic empowerment, the state Food and Supplies department on Thursday slashed the bank balance maintenance amount for the ration dealers to avail new dealerships.



The Food and Supplies department has also extended the license renewal period for the dealers from one year to a period of three years.

Previously dealership license was granted to a person who maintained a bank balance of Rs 5 lakhs for a period of one year. Now, one who maintains a bank balance of Rs 2. lakhs for six months can avail dealership licence.

The move comes after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced easing of norms for ration dealership at the state-level meet on public distribution system organised by the All India Fair Price Shop Dealers' Federation at Netaji Indoor Stadium on February 1.