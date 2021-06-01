Bank staff urge govt & Rlys to let them travel in spl trains

KOLKATA: Bank employees urge both state government and the Railways to allow them to travel in special trains amid the safety restrictions being imposed.

"We have urged both State government and Railway authority to allow Bank employees to travel on special trains. We are waiting for their response," said Nabin Kumar Dash, convenor of State Level Bankers Committee, West Bengal.

According to sources, the state government has sent recommendations to the Railway authority to allow Court and BSNL employees travel on special trains.

However, the Railway authority is already ferrying health workers in special trains.

Their ID card and monthly pass is compulsory for their travel.

"We have not yet received any recommendations or letter from the state government to allow Bank employees to travel on special trains," said an official of Eastern Railway.

A total of 1246 suburban trains in both Howrah and Sealdah Divisions have been cancelled after a new set of restrictions were imposed by the state government on May 6.

The ongoing restrictions has been extended till June 15.