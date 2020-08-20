Bank scam case: Police search Arjun Singh's house

Kolkata: The Barrackpore City Police on Wednesday conducted a search at BJP MP Arjun Singh and his nephew Sanjit Singh, alias Pappu's house in connection with the Bhatpara Naihati Cooperative Bank scam case.



On earlier occasions, the police went to conduct searches but were obstructed by Arjun's son Pawan Singh who is the MLA Bhatpara and his security persons from the CISF.

Sources informed that cops had gone to the Mazdoor Bhavan last month to conduct a search in connection with the scam where Arjun and Sanjit are accused of misappropriating several crores of rupees. Despite Barrackpore City Police's notices to Pappu under Section 41 of the Criminal Code of Conduct (CRPC) to appear before the investigating officer for questioning, he had failed to report for the same.

When cops went to conduct a search at Mazdoor Bhavan, Pawan along with the CISF personnel obstructed them from entering Arjun's house. The police claimed that Sections 38 and 47 of the CrPC define the right of the police to arrest an accused in an FIR.

According to the law, the police can enter any house to arrest the culprit or the accused. Later police initiated a case against the CISF personnel for allegedly obstructing police and also appealed for a search warrant. Police were again obstructed by Pawan and his associates earlier this month when cops went to search Sanjit's house to nab an accused in another case.

On Tuesday, Barrackpore Court issued a search warrant following which the search was conducted on Wednesday. Sources informed that several incriminating documents were seized from the BJP MP's house. The documents will be scrutinised following which necessary action will be taken.