Bank scam: Arjun Singh, his kin summoned by CID

KOLKATA: State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has summoned BJP MP Arjun Singh and his nephew Saurav Singh in connection with the Bhatpara Naihati Cooperative Bank scam case. The duo has been asked to appear at Bhabani Bhavan on May 25.

During February, last year then TMC leader, who is the MLA Bhatpara at present, Somnath Shyam lodged a complaint alleging financial irregularities during Arjun's tenure between 2017-18 as the Chairman of the Bhatpara Municipality. He was also a portfolio holder of the Bhatpara Naihati Cooperative Bank at the same time. The probe was later taken up by the Detective Department of the Barrackpore City Police and cops found around Rs 12 crore was siphoned off. It was alleged that after issuing the work orders several works were not executed but the money was paid by the bank without any background check or scrutiny. It had been alleged that the irregularity was planned and Arjun was the mastermind of the whole thing. Earlier, police conducted raids at Arjun's house in connection with the case and seized several documents. Police had also found involvement of Sanjit Singh, a relative of Arjun in the case.

Recently the investigation of the case was taken up by the CID