Bank robbery attempt

Kolkata: Tension spread in New Market area on Monday morning after the manager of a nationlised bank branch found that miscreants tried to rob the bank.



According to sources, on Monday morning the bank manager found that few persons had tried to cut open the vault of the bank. Immediately he tried to see the CCTV footage but failed as the miscreants had cut the wires. Later he informed New Market police station. After police arrived they found that the robbers used some sort of sharp object to cut the vault door. They had also broken two boxes containing coins which they did not take. Failing to cut the vault door, robbers left the bank.

During preliminary investigation police found a window grill was bent. The manager reportedly told the police that the lock of the said door was not working for past few days. It is suspected that the miscreants might have entered the bank either on Saturday or Sunday. In the afternoon manager of the bank informed police that nothing was stolen from the bank.