Bank hurdle hits transfer of funds for tab purchase

Kolkata: Practical glitches including delay in opening of bank accounts have hit the process of providing money to Class XII students of state-run schools, Madrasa and



those pursuing vocational courses for buying tablets or smartphones.

To solve such issues, the Education department directed the heads of schools to get in touch with the parents of the students and ask them to open the bank account of their

wards by December 30 or 31. Later, the date was extended to January 3. Once the bank accounts are opened, names of the students will be uploaded by the schools to the Banglar Siksha portal.

The money is likely to be transferred in their accounts from the second week of January. Students, who have not attended 18 years of age, can use the bank account of their parents. Meanwhile, there are other practical problems delaying the procedure. As physical classes are not being held, many schools have failed to contact the parents.

Secondly, many banks informed that they would take 5 to 7 days to open an account due to shortage of staff. The banks would take time to verify the documents submitted by the students. Thirdly, many banks like the United bank of India and Vijaya Bank have merged with PNB and Bank of Baroda. These banks informed the schools that it would not be possible for them to start the process before 10 days.

As the opening of the bank account is getting delayed, it will be difficult for the state Finance department to release the funds for direct

transfer.

Earlier, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced that Rs 10,000 would be deposited in the bank accounts of 9.5 lakh students for buying smartphones or tabs.