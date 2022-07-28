Bank fraud: 2 convicted for misappropriation of funds worth Rs 3.21 cr

kolkata: In a rare instance police have used the Network Address Translation (NAT) system and Luhn algorithm for the investigation of a cheating case where two persons, including an employee of a private bank, were held guilty on Wednesday for criminal breach of trust, cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy.



The Third Additional District Judge, Barasat, Bhabani Shankar Sharma found the duo guilty and will pronounce the quantum of punishment on Thursday.

It was alleged that the main culprit in the case, Bappaditya Biswas, an employee of a private bank's Baguiati branch had changed the registered mobile number of a customer, who lives in Chennai.

Later, he even changed the customer's debit card as well and also verified KYC of three bank accounts where the misappropriated money worth Rs 3.21 crore was siphoned off.

During the probe, cops arrested a man, identified as Samiran Saha, who was the holder of the three bank accounts.

During the probe, cops were confused as police had found the same Internet Protocol (IP) address for several users.

To find out the exact person, cops used the NAT method which separates a person through his private IP address of a particular modem or router despite the public IP address being the same for multiple users. Also Luhn algorithm was used to identify the IMEI number of the mobile phone which was used for the crime.

"This is a rare instance where not only NAT and Luhn algorithm was used, but also Googly Translation was used as the woman who was cheated filed an FIR in Chennai in Tamil language," said Bibhas Chatterjee, Special Public Prosecutor of the case.