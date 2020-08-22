Banglashree scheme: Incentive to expanding enterprises

Kolkata: The state Micro Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) department has recently notified the Banglashree scheme through which incentives will be provided to new and existing enterprises that will be expanding.



MSME's in the manufacturing sector that have started production from April 1, 2019 and will continue to do so till March 31, 2025 will come under the purview of the scheme.

"The incentives will be mainly on State Capital Investment Subsidy, Interest Subsidy on Term Loan, Waiver of Electricity Duty, Power Subsidy, Subsidy for Energy Efficiency, on Stamp Duty and Registration Fees, on State GST, Water Conservation /Environmental Compliances, Standard Quality Compliance, Work Force Welfare Assistance and Patent Registration etc," said a senior official of MSME department. Units in textile sector will also be eligible.

The enterprises having plant and machinery value up-to Rs 50 crore may be from the proprietary sector, partnership sector, private sector, cooperative sector, joint sector undertakings and industrial SHGs.

The official maintained that special emphasis under this scheme has been given on SC/ST/ woman and minority community entrepreneurs and for backward areas of the state.

The state has been classified in five zones namely A, B, C, D and E according to developed areas and backward areas for the purpose of determination of type and quantum of incentives available under this scheme for the

approved projects, according to their locations.

For example zone D that covers districts of Birbhum, Purulia, Bankura, West Midnapore (excluding municipal corporation/municipal areas), North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur, Sunderban areas of South and North 24-Parganas and Jhargram will get 40 per cent of the Fixed Capital Investment as subsidy while Zone E that covers Cooch Behar district will get 60 per cent as subsidy in case of micro enterprises.

For small enterprises zone D and zone E will get 30 per cent and 40 per cent subsidy respectively.

State Finance and Micro Small & Medium Enterprises minister Amit Mitra in his budget speech in

February this year had announced the roll out of Banglashree scheme and proposed an allocation of Rs 100 crore for the ongoing financial year under the scheme .

The West Bengal Incentive Scheme (WBIS) 2013 had lapsed on March 31, 2018 following which the Micro Small & Medium Enterprises sector was looking forward to the state government for a new incentive scheme.

At least 520 units had claimed for subsidy under WBIS.