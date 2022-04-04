Banglar Dairy: No age limit for licensee set to give job boost

kolkata: Banglar Dairy rolled out in November last year has opened up a new avenue for employment particularly for the unemployed youths by allowing licensees of any age group to operate its booths and kiosks across the state. The licensee is selected based on applications received through the Banglar Dairy website i.e. www.banglardairy.com.



"Previously, Mother Dairy Calcutta used to face a lot of problems in effectively running the outlets, as mostly ex-servicemen were allowed to run them. After the retirement of a particular person of this category, it often took a lot of time roping in a proper replacement to operate a particular booth or kiosk. Gladly, since December last year Banglar Dairy has been running the booths to the satisfaction of the customers with many youths who are very serious, energetic and dedicated to discharging their duties manning the outlets," a senior official of the Animal Resources Development (ARD) department said. Since December last year, the ARD department has received over 800 applications and 70 have been allotted already spreading across Kolkata, North 24 -Parganas, Howrah and Hooghly.

It was in August last year when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced the formation of the State's own brand Banglar Diary and after completing all necessary formalities it was rolled out in November. Furthermore, Banglar Dairy has opened the opportunity for all dairy processing plants to start processing products under the Banglar dairy brand and make them available to the people, maintaining the prescribed quality standards of Banglar Dairy.

Moreover, the new nomenclature of allowing the licensee to sell Banglar Diary products in their shops has also made milk and milk products like Pouch Milk, Paneer, Yoghurt, Ghol, Ghee, Lassi and confectionary items like Peda of the brand reach out to more and more people. There are 206 Banglar Dairy booths and 150 kiosks, including in almost all government hospitals located in and around Kolkata. The entire defence units in Bengal which include Army, Navy, Airforce, Ordnance and GRSE get supplies from Banglar Diary.

In this way Bengal's Banglar Dairy is becoming the Dairy brand of the public; where the raw milk is provided by the thousands of dairy farmers of Bengal; transported by the milk unions of the farmer cooperative societies; then the milk is processed and finally the sales of these processed milk and milk products have opened to general business, entrepreneurs and especially interested youth of Bengal.