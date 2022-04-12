Banglar Bhumi: CM launches portal for paying land tax

KOLKATA: In a significant stride to facilitate common people to pay their land revenue tax (khajna) in online mode and augment resource mobilisation of the government, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday inaugurated the 'Banglar Bhumi' portal.



Banerjee also unveiled an e-solution software for faster verification of documents to facilitate receipt of education and employment visas for students and common people.

This will help them to travel and avoid delay in travelling to any foreign country for education or job.

"Until now, the common people had to go to BL & LRO offices to pay land revenue of their homestead and other types of non agricultural land and had to wait for a long time in queue," Banerjee said.

"The Land and Land Reforms department has made a portal through which a land owner can pay land revenue online from the comfort of his home through Banglar Bhumi and will get instant payment receipt," the Chief Minister stated.

The facility will help people to pay their Khajna in just a single click from any part of the world.

At the same time, the land revenue tax leads to a generation of annual Rs 400 to Rs 500 crore for the state's

exchequer.

"We hope that the state's revenue from this would go up as it will contribute in doing away with the tendency of delaying payment of the same among a section of people," a senior department official said.