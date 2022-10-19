Banglar Bari scheme: Hakim hands over 'token keys' of about 48 flats in Chetla

KOLKATA: State Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister Firhad Hakim on Tuesday handed over the agreement forms along with 'token keys' of about 48 flats that have been constructed under the Banglar Bari scheme at Rakhal Das Auddy Road in Chetla.



"Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has conceived the Banglar Bari project for providing flats to people living in slums in municipality areas so that they can live in better living conditions. We have handed over the agreement form to the beneficiaries and as these flats are on thika land and have been constructed under the Bustee Rehabilitation scheme, we have to pass the matter in the state Cabinet and then only can hand possession of the flats. It will be done very soon," Hakim said.

The flats that have come up are one-room ones with kitchen, bathroom and verandah spread across 320 square feet.Similar projects under the Banglar Bari scheme are coming up in different parts of Kolkata that include another 144 flats at Chetla, flats at Jhoro Bustee in Tollygunge, and at Nonadanga in EM Bypass to name a few. Hakim said that as per the agreement, the recipients will have to form a society and maintain the housing complex on their own that comprises the building, pump house, common passage etc. They cannot sell their flats at least for a period of 15 years.

After 15 years, the recipients will get the right of ownership and then they can sell their flats.

The long-time aim of the state government is gradually turning Kolkata into a slum-free city.