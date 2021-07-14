Banglar Awas Yojana: At least 4.51L houses to be built in present fiscal

KOLKATA: Giving immense significance to ensure proper housing for every rural populace in the state, the Mamata Banerjee government has decided to construct at least 4.51 lakh houses initially in the 2021-22 fiscal under Banglar Awas Yojana (BAY) scheme. The highest number of houses, which is 66,155, would be constructed in Murshidabad district.



All District Magistrates have been provided with district-wise data on the number of houses to be built as per the sanction following the set norms in a high-level virtual meeting on Tuesday.

As per the initial sanction for each of the districts, the second highest number of houses, which is 51,212, will be built initially in East Midnapore district. As many as 47,042 and 45,501 houses, will be constructed in Malda and Birbhum respectively.

The numbers of houses to be built in North and South 24-Parganas are 35,157 and 38,560. According to the sources in the state Secretariat, 30085 and 27497 houses will be constructed in East Burdwan and Purulia.

Around 1706 houses will be built in Darjeeling. Similarly, sanction for all 22 districts and Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad has been provided to district authorities.

The district authorities will identify the beneficiaries as per their applications. After a registration process, they will be getting Rs 1.20 lakh to Rs 1.30 lakh each in two to three installments.

The installment amounts will be transferred directly to the bank accounts of beneficiaries. Each beneficiary will also get wages at Rs 213 per day under MGNREGA scheme for 95 days as labour cost to build the house.

It needs mention that Rs 5,384 crore has been proposed in the state Budget for the year 2021-22 fiscal with a target to build around 9 lakh new houses under BAY scheme.

Under the rural housing programme, around 38.31 lakh houses were constructed at an expenditure of Rs 47,097 crore in between 2010-11 and 2020-21. It includes 8.80 lakh houses in 2020-21 fiscal, which is the highest among all states in the country.